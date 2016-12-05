16 ha to be brought under farming

more-in

Water conservation, sanitation schemes also part of Haritha Keralam Mission

A total of 16 hectares (ha) of land in Kollayil panchayat will be brought under farming as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission launch on December 8. A number of water conservation, sanitation, and farming schemes will be taken up as part of the mission. The Agriculture Department has drawn up a number of programmes for vegetable farming in the district. Three lakh seed packets will be distributed through students. Vegetable farming will be taken up in all schools that have irrigation facilities. As many as 62,000 rain pits have been dug.

Rallies

Rallies will be held on December 5 as a precursor to the mission programme.

Meetings of the panchayat governing bodies have been held to constitute organising committees for the programme. Besides people’s representatives, prominent people from the social and cultural fields will take part in the rallies and at the programme launch. A monitoring cell with Sub-Collector Divya S. Iyer as nodal officer has started functioning at the District Collectorate for time-bound implementation of the programme.

A meeting of the monitoring cell and the block development officers (BDOs), presided over by District Collector S. Venkatesapathy, was held on Saturday to review the activities.

The Collector said officials till the lower level should be directed to ensure full implementation of the schemes. As most of the activities centred around the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the BDOs should pay special attention to this, Mr. Venkatesapathy said.

Rainwater conservation scheme would be implemented in all schools, government offices, and hospital in the next phase, he said.