The State anti-piracy cell have arrested 15 people and confiscated CDs/DVDs of several movies and pornographic material during raids across the State.

A press note said arrests were recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Palakkad. Pirated CDs of recent releases were seized during the raids. CDs containing pornographic content, computers, external hard disks, memory cards, and pen drives that were used to store and transfer such material were also seized during the drive.