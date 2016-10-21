Human trafficking suspected

The Parassala railway police detained 145 youngsters from Odisha who were headed for Thiruvananthapuram on a train on Thursday.

According to sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the group was travelling on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Ananthapuri Express.

“They claimed to have been recruited as trainees at a garment-exporting firm which operated from the Kinfra Park at Kazhakuttam. On questioning, we were able to find that around 15 members of the group were minors. Most others belonged to the 18-20 age group,” he said. The police have arrested Rabhi Narayan Mishra, 48, of Odisha, in connection with the case. He has been booked under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the police said.