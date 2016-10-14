Move to tap potential for value addition and diversification in agriculture

The government will establish 14 agricultural parks to manufacture value-added goods from different crops and tap the booming global market for agricultural produce.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar said here on Thursday that the agro parks would focus on value addition of coconut, paddy, rubber, spices, honey, and fruits. A Special Purpose Vehicle would be set up for the Rs.500-crore project.

The parks would function as facilitation centres for farm producer companies to manufacture a range of products.

The first such facility to produce goods from coconut would be set up in Kozhikode within a year.

The parks would provide producer companies with technology and infrastructure support to ensure the quality of products and packing, improve shelf life, manufacture by products and market the produce.

The idea, he said, was to take the Kerala brand to the global market and raise the domestic production to benefit farmers.

Awards announced

Mr. Kumar also announced the State-level awards for vegetable farming in different categories. The award for the best student initiative went to Sradha Mariya Saji, Thoprankudy, Idukki; with Arya Sarasan, Pavaratty; and K.H.Neelakanta Iyer, Mannar; bagging the second and third prizes. The award for the best teacher was bagged by Kunnumbron Rajan, Kuthuparamba HSS, Kannur.

KM HSS, Karulayi, Malappuram, won the award for the best initiative by a school and V. Rajesh, Headmaster, EMA LPS, Paravannur, was selected the best initiative by a head of an institution.

The Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology, Pallikunnu, Idukki, won the award in the category of private educational institutions. The Community Health Centre, Chithirapuram, Idukki, was chosen the best government institution. Bakalam Vayal A grade cluster was chosen the best vegetable cluster.