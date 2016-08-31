VFPCK to set up shops in association with Horticorp, local bodies, Kudumbasree

As many as 1,350 fair price vegetable outlets will be opened across the State for the Onam festival season, it was decided at a high-level meeting convened by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday. The outlets will be established by the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and Horticorp in association with local bodies, cooperative institutions, and the Kudumbasree Mission. The meeting resolved to intervene in the market and find a solution to the problems faced by farmers.

Safe-to-eat vegetables cultivated by local farmers would be procured, branded under the name Farm Fresh Kerala and sold to consumers at fair price. Horticorp has been entrusted with the procurement and logistics.

As many as 2,500 tonnes of vegetables expected to be produced by the Kudumbasree units would also be sold through the outlets of the Agriculture Department.

More eco-shops

An official press note quoting the Minister said the festival outlets would remain operational as weekly markets throughout the year. He said the network of eco-shops set up by the Agriculture Department would be expanded to 200 outlets.

Mr. Kumar said a market intelligence system would be established to anticipate the crop output and prevent a glut in the market. A district-level marketing system would be put in place to clear the excess production.

Director of Agriculture Biju Prabhakar, Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy, and officials from VFPCK, Horticorp, and Kudumbasree Mission attended the meeting.