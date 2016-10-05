Film city, part-virtual forest, light-and-sound show, cottages, museum, food court

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has come up with a proposal with an estimated budget of Rs.100 crore for revamping the State government-owned Chitranjali Studio at Thiruvallam, said KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran at a press conference here. The proposal was part of the corporation’s initiative to facilitate the growth of Malayalam cinema, he said.

The plan includes suggestions for the construction of a state-of-the-art film city, a part-virtual forest area for children’s entertainment, a cinema-related light-and-sound show, eco-friendly cottages, a museum of Malayalam cinema, and a food court that offers a wide array of cuisines.

The film city will be equipped with ultra-modern shooting floors and instruments and will rival the best studios in India. The light-and-sound show, modelled on the shows at the Akshardham temple in Delhi, will depict great actors and movies in Malayalam. The museum at Chitranjali will also be modified and equipped with advanced technology.

The corporation also aims at taking advantage of the scenic location of the studio by building around 40 eco-friendly cottages for the use of film-making crews and film festival delegates.

A sum of Rs.25 crore of the estimated Rs.100 crore has been granted so far, and the revamp project is under way.

