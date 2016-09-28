Coordination to be ensured among various departments

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has put forward plans for a ‘Thiruvananthapuram development model’ through which 100 new projects from 32 different departments will be identified. From this list, 25 will be implemented in the current financial year.

In a meeting chaired at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said that by implementing projects by ensuring coordination between departments, it can be ensured that projects are not held up halfway due to various roadblocks. It will also ensure flow of funds for the projects.

More than 50 projects were presented by various departments, from tribal welfare to city development. Those projects which are practical and can be implemented fast will be taken up this year.

One of the key projects will be the digitisation of land acquisition proceedings, a project submitted by the National Informatics Centre. The Collector said that it would be a first of its kind project and would be a model for other States. The project envisaged bringing transparency in land acquisition and centralising data collection. Along with this Rs.11.9-lakh project, another one for shifting revenue recovery proceedings online was also presented by NIC.

Power line-free city

The Kerala State Electricity Board presented the ‘power line-free city’ project which aims at laying underground power supply cables. Another project was for tribal welfare in Kuttichal panchayat which envisages promoting medicinal plant farming, study room for students in the tribal settlement, and ecotourism projects to ensure employment for tribal groups.

Projects for improving the fish population in the district included mangrove expansion near lakes and tiger shark farming in public waterbodies and at homes.

Water front

Other projects included ones for rainwater harvesting, osmosis project for purification of saline water, renovation of ponds, recharging of wells, and protection of Vellayani Lake.

The Collector said that 70 per cent of the officers had creative ideas and were keen on getting the work done. Twenty percent of the officers carried out the responsibilities given to them. The slackers consisted of only 10 per cent, he said.