‘Revive ideals of renaissance movement’

Historian K.N. Panikkar has stressed on the need to create a new value system which is driven by the ideals of the renaissance movement in the State.

Inaugurating the ‘Nava Keralam’ lecture series organised by the Institute for Sustainable Development and Governance (ISDG) here on Tuesday, Dr. Panikkar said that the erosion of social values, which were instilled during renaissance, in the present times have paved way for concern.

The problem could be addressed only by restoring the knowledge gained through socio-economic reformation, he said.

He held the view that the renaissance movement in Kerala was marked by two distinct phases.

The initial phase witnessed efforts by progressive organisations to create awareness against negative socio-cultural practices that were rampant then.

The second phase of renaissance had a marked anti-colonial behaviour and later the influence of leftist progressive ideals paved way for a socio-cultural revival in the State. While the movement was driven by the ideals of rationalism, universalism and humanism, the society has suffered a natural deterioration of such values as time went by.

Delivering the keynote address on the ‘Political personality of E.M.S.’, literary critic B. Rajeevan said that the democratisation of modern Kerala would not have been possible had the E.M.S. Namboodiripad government not undertaken land reforms.

Presiding over the function, Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham general secretary V.N. Murali called for introspecting on the State’s milestones to plan for the future ahead.

Writer Pradeep Panangad and Jobin Thomas of the ISGD also spoke on the occasion.