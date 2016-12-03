Thiruvananthapuram

‘Payaridam’ celebrates pulses of India

Festival highlights nutritional value of pulses

As the International Year of Pulses draws to a close, students of Government Upper Primary School at Aryasala in the city celebrated the country’s pulse diversity on Friday.

A food festival titled ‘Payaridam’ was organised by the students with the help of teachers and parents. The festival highlighted the mostly overlooked nutritional value of pulses and the keyrole they play in controlling obesity, cancer, and diabetes, besides fixing atmospheric nitrogen.

Dishes from sprouts

The students purchased fresh pulses and sprouted them over two days. Salads, moong dal dosa, different types of chutney powder, payasam, and biriyani were prepared in the school kitchen. The festival also featured a folk song recital.

M.R. Jayageetha, secretary, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, inaugurated the festival.

M.K. Shinemon, deputy director of education, Thiruvananthapuram; P. Beena Sarojam, headmistress; N. Sundaram Pillai, PTA president; and B. Sreekumaran, district programme officer, SSA, attended the celebrations.

