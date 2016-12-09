New rules put full disclosure onus on promoters

more-in

Mumbai: To ensure protection for property buyers while keeping the business interests of builders and promoters in mind, the Maharashtra Draft Rules have put the onus of full and complete disclosure on promoters.

Framed under section 84 of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the Draft Rules stipulate that promoters will have to disclose their plan for using the available Floor Space Index (FSI) upfront, take permission from two-thirds of total flat allottees to alter plans, and explain if flat sales were based on built-up or carpet area.

The section has not only added a new definition of parking space, allowing developers to sell it, it has put disclosure of total onus on the promoter. Sources, however, said the clause of full disclosure stands diluted in the final draft. “We have made a change; the promoter is not tied by rules to make full disclosure in public or on authority’s website, but is required to provide project details to the authorities concerned,” said an official.

Once the Draft Rules come into force, an aggrieved buyer can complain to the local housing regulatory authority by paying a fee of Rs. 10,000. If not satisfied, an appeal can be filed by paying Rs. 5,000 more. It will be mandatory for promoters and real estate agents to register themselves and their projects with the authority before selling their inventory, officials said. Individual real estate agents will have to pay Rs. 10,000 for registration and Re. 1 per sq. m. for a below-1,000 sq. m. project, or Rs. 2 per sq. m. if it is larger.

Senior officials said the State government’s new rules are more practical when compared to Central government rules and those of other states. Emphasis has been laid on redevelopment projects, which account for roughly 80 per cent of all ongoing projects. “Our rules address interests of third parties and push for FSI declaration. Most of these aspects are left out in other States’ rules,” an official said.

The rules, which stipulate the appointment of a regulatory body, also make it mandatory for the developer to make the sale component of a redevelopment project public.

In all, the State government has notified four sets of rules in the gazette, but the essence of it mostly lies in The Maharashtra Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (Registration of Real Estate Projects, Registration of Real Estate Agents, Rates of Interest and Disclosure on Website) Rules, 2016.

The promoter will have to provide the land’s title report and the cost of land, construction and estimated project cost. He is also required to provide periodic status reports on the the project, and cannot sell his inventory if he isn’t registered with the authority.

The Housing Regulatory Bill was passed by the Centre, followed by the State government passing its own Maharashtra Housing (Regulation and Development) Act to set up a quasi-judicial regulatory authority to resolve disputes between developers and the buyers.

The Central Act has already laid the broad framework for rules, which came into effect by October 31. The States were then asked to frame regulations in three months after inviting suggestions and objections from the public.