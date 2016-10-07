In one voice:Students of All College Students Association and members of Netravathi Rakshana Samyukta Samithi, staging a protest and a rasta roko against the Yettinahole project at Besant College Circle, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The protesters blocked traffic for nearly an hour on M.G. Road, demanding the govt. to act soon

Students and activists under the aegises of All College Students’ Union on Thursday blocked traffic for nearly an hour on M.G. Road as a mark of protest against the Yettinahole Diversion project.

Addressing the protesters, Eesha Vittaladasa Swami of Sandeepini Mutt said the State government should take action to stop the execution of projects and respond to concerns raised by people about the destruction of the eco-senstive Western Ghats. The State government should act immediately and prevent people from turning violent as was the case in the Cauvery issue. The seer said that MP Oscar Fernandes had assured he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister. However, it has been over three months and Mr. Fernandes is yet to do so, he said.

Vijaykumar Shetty, the former MLA, said that with the Yettinahole Diversion project, the parched areas of Bengaluru and Tumakuru will not be getting water that was promised. He accused politicians and officials of making money in the name of the project. “Dinakar Shetty of the Union said the State Government was turning a blind eye to concerns raised by people of the region,” he alleged.

Traffic diverted

Students and activists sat at Besant College Circle and raised slogans against the State government for nearly an hour. To prevent inconvenience to motorists, the police had diverted traffic from State Bank towards New Chitra Cinema. Vehicles headed from Lalbagh to State Bank were diverted near TMA Pai Convention Hall on Kodialguttu Road. Traffic from Bunts Hostel Circle was diverted at the Karangalpady Junction.

As protesters obstructed traffic and caused a lot of inconvenience to the public, a case was registered against the organisers with the Barke police.