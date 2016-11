The Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy and Karnataka Yakshabharati will be jointly conducting a week-long Yakshagana Taalamaddaleevent featuring popular Yakshanganas staged by veteran Yakshagana artiste Kumble Sundara Rao.

The programme will be held at the SDM Law College auditorium from November 6.

The programme titled “Sundara Artha Sarani” will feature eight Talamaddales that will be presented by popular Yakaganana artistes and Bhagawatars. While one Talamaddale will be done every day between 5 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., there will be two Talamaddales on November 12 when the programme ends.

The first Talamaddale on November 6 will be Sundara Koushika in which Padyana Ganapati Bhat will be bhagavatar. This will be followed by Sundara Bharata on November 7 that will feature artistes K. Govinda Bhat, Kolyuru Ramachandra Rao and Taranath Varkady.

It will be Sundara Kanda on November 8, followed by Sundara Krishna on November 9 that will feature artistes M. Prabhakar Joshi and M.L. Samaga. Sundara Bheeshma and Sundara Karna will be staged on November 10 and 11 respectively. Kaladharma will be staged between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundara Sudhanva between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on November 12.

Bhaskar Rai Kukkuvalli, executive president of Yakshabharati, told presspersons here recently that artiste Kumble Sundara Rao will be felicitated on November 12. There will be also be talk on the same day by P. Kishan Hegde, a member of Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy, on Yakshagana artiste Siddakatte Vishwanatha Shetty, who died recently.