Writer Giraddi Govindaraj among seven to get Sandesha awards

Writer Giraddi Govindaraj will be among the seven persons to receive Sandesha awards here on January 13. The awards will be presented by Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education.

Talking to reporters here recently, writer Na. D’Souza, chairman of the selection committee, said Mr. Govindaraj was being bestowed with the award in recognition of his contribution to Kannada literature. The others who will receive the awards are Konkani writer Edi Netto, journalist N. Gururaj, sculptor Ashok Gudigar, Konkani singer Wilson Olivera, and teacher K. Gadhilingappa.

Social worker Auto Raja will be given Sandesha Special Recognition award for his service to abandoned persons in Bengaluru.

Director of Foundation Victor Vijay Lobo said this was the 27th year they were presenting the awards. As many as 244 persons have received Sandesha awards so far, he said.