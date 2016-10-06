A workshop on ‘forensic ballistics and firearms demonstration’ will be conducted at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Deralakatte, on October 7.

Organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Nitte University, South India Medico Legal Association, the Police Department and Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, the firearms demonstration will be conducted at the shooting range ground at Vamanjoor, a release stated.

M. Chandra Sekhar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, will inaugurate the workshop. Bhushan G. Bhorase, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada will be the chief guest.

This workshop is expected to be attended by over 300 forensic experts from all over the country, including 75 police officers above the rank of inspectors.

The next day, a conference on ‘emerging trends in forensic medicine’ will be held at the academy.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara will inaugurate the conference. More than 300 forensic experts from across the country and 30 police officers are expected to attend.

Krishna Shastry Pendyala, cyber forensic scientist, CFSL Ministry of Home Affairs, Hyderabad, and member of INTERPOL Global Cyber Crime Expert Group, will be one of the guest speakers, the release stated.

