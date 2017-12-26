Woman sent to jail after being brought back from Mumbai

more-in

A magistrate has remanded a 26-year-old woman from Moodbidri in 14 days judicial custody for allegedly offering her family members sedative-laced juice before making away with gold ornaments two days before her marriage, recently.

Priyanka, a resident of Daregudde near Beluvai, reportedly went missing from her house on December 9, the day on which Mehendi ceremony as part of her marriage the next day with a boy from Mumbai had been fixed. Her brother filed a missing complaint with Moodbidri police on December 10.

With people and representatives of some right wing organisations calling on the family on a regular basis later, the distraught brother filed another complaint accusing Priyanka of offering sedative-mixed juice to family members on December 8 night to make them fall asleep. He accused Priyanka of fleeing with cash and jewellery when the family members were asleep. The police registered this as a case under Section 426 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police team was formed to trace Priyanka, who had reportedly fled with her long-time friend Hyder as pressure was mounting on the police to trace the couple as the right wing organisations members were projecting this as an instance of love jihad.

On a tip-off, the city police team went to Mumbai and found the couple in a house. The two were brought to the city on Saturday and Priyanka was produced before the magistrate. The magistrate sent Priyanka to Mangaluru District Prison. The police said that her voluntary statement under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code will be shortly recorded by the magistrate.