Woes of coastal region will be addressed: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said that the Indian Railways will strive to respond to development demands from Mangaluru railway region, which, at present, is spread across three Railway Zones.

He was speaking after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu remotely flagged off the Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur Kudla Express; launched electrification of Mangaluru-Chervathur line; doubling of Jokatte-Panambur line and a railway siding at Thokur Station, here.

He is aware that Mangaluru region is bereft of major railway amenities as it is served by the Southern, the South Western and Konkan Railways. Immediately taking charge as the Railway Minister, he had commenced the initiative of creating Mangaluru Railway Division; but it could not be done for technical reasons.

However, he now has initiated the move to relocate Konkan Railway’s regional office from Karwar to Mangaluru. This should culminate in some kind of reprieve for the region, he said.

The Minister said that the flagging off Kudla Express was the happiest movement in his life as he is giving something back to people who have nurtured him. He said that he had clearly told Mr. Prabhu that he would not attend any Railway function unless Kudla Express was introduced.

Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that when he had announced Kudla Express in the 2014 Railway Budget, he wanted it between Mangaluru Central and Yeshwantpur.

He is aware of the difficulties of the people reaching Mangaluru Junction from where it starts at present and has told Mr. Prabhu to get the train to Mangaluru Central, located inside the city. Soon, the train would come to Central and the inconvenient timings of its running too would be sorted out, he said.

Nothing in return

Government Chief Whip in Legislative Council Ivan D’Souza launched an onslaught on Southern Railway which controls Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.

He said that the zone has been indifferent to the needs of the region despite it getting more than half of its revenue from New Mangalore Port.

Mr. D’Souza urged Southern Railway to be considerate to the region’s demand and urged it to introduce a night train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai and others were present.

Fare

The fare between Mangaluru and Yeshwantpur is ₹ 130 on Kudla Express, which has second class chair cars and general second class sitting coaches. It is ₹ 85 to Hassan, ₹ 95 to Shravanabelagola and ₹ 115 to Kunigal.