We are not against inter-religious marriage but oppose ‘misuse of Hindu girls’: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal will carry out an awareness campaign against Love Jihad as the two organisations said that many women from the region are being reportedly trapped.

Stating that there was a big network in the coastal region involved in Love Jihad, VHP leader M.B. Puranik told reporters here on Tuesday that many Hindu girls were being lured by Muslim boys and are being converted into Islam.

Mr. Puranik said that the awareness drive will be conducted between January 3 and 18. The organisations will distribute pamphlets and other educative material. Apart from visiting houses, volunteers will visit colleges and distribute such material. The drive was a continuous exercise and it will be held even after January 18, he said.

Stating that they are not against love between a girl and a boy from different communities or inter-religious marriage, Mr. Puranik said that they were only against what he said “the misuse of Hindu girls”.

