CONDEMNED:Heads of the various associations at a meeting on the Cauvery issue in Mangaluru on Tuesday.—Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Representatives of various organisations held a meeting here on Tuesday and condemned the violence over the Cauvery issue. The meeting was organised by the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Sahitya Parishat.

The speakers said it was unfortunate that protesters have damaged so much of public property. Representatives of the Dakshina Kannada Tamil Sangha, Gujarathi Mahajan Association, AHINDA, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajasthan Vishnu Samaj, Kerala Samajam, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Tulu Drama Artistes’ Association, and Kannada Sene took part in the meeting.