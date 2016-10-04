An artist’s impression of the veterinary college proposedto come up at Koila in Puttur taluk.

A veterinary college is slated to come up at Koila village in Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

The foundation stone for constructing the building would be laid shortly.

The college had been sanctioned when D.V. Sadananda Gowda was the Chief Minister. He had announced the setting up of the college in the 2012-13 Budget.

According to a release from the Department of Information, the government has given administrative approval to open the college on the premises of Livestock Breeding and Training Centre of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the village at an estimated cost of Rs. 142 crore.

The college would come up under the auspices of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVFSU), Bidar for which 247 acre land has been handed over at the village.

The university has already appointed a special officer to take the project forward.

The first stage of construction works proposed included hostels for men and women, college classroom building, hospital building and a guesthouse. It would cost Rs. 110.5 crore. The works have been allotted to Karnataka Housing Board.

The release said that the State has four veterinary colleges now with a provision for admission to 290 students a year. They are at Bidar (60 students), Bengaluru (75 students), Hassan (75 students) and Shivamogga (80 students).

Three more colleges, including the one at Koila, [the other two are at Gadag and at Athani] are being set up.

The college would be another feather in the cap of Dakshina Kannada having engineering, medical, polytechnic and other colleges. The district already has a national institute of technology and a college of fisheries.

The release said that 692 posts of veterinary doctors and 300 posts of Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry, were lying vacant in the State. Hence, there is scope for veterinary graduates to serve in the government sector.

When the college at Koila becomes functional, it could admit 60 students a year.