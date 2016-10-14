If implemented, Mangalore Universitywill have 115 such centres

Taking note of the increase in the number of colleges affiliated to it, Mangalore University here has proposed to have five more undergraduate (UG) examination centres to make it 115 centres from the current academic year.

However, the Syndicate, the highest decision making body of the university, will take a final call on at in its meeting on October 22, according to sources in the university.

They said 216 degree colleges, including autonomous, evening, constituent and affiliated, are now under the ambit of the university in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. Of them, five autonomous colleges conduct examination on their own. The university will have to conduct the examination for courses in other colleges.

A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university told The Hindu that the I, III and V semester examination for the current academic year will begin from October 26 and end on November 21. These examination will be only for regular students and repeaters of those three semesters. This is because the experiment of the university conducting examinations for repeaters of all semesters with regular students of odd semester examinations last year landed it in trouble. Having a chain impact, it resulted in a mix-up of results in some cases and delay in the announcement of results. Hence, the university decided to revert back to the old system from this year.

Mr. Khan said that about 90,000 students, including repeaters, are expected to appear for the UG examination in October-November. Unlike last year, this time the university will supply the answer booklets to the examination centres itself. It is because of complaints against the agency outsourced for it last year that the booklets to some centres reached late.

The Registrar (Evaluation) said that a meeting of the deputy chief superintendents of examination will be conducted before the commencement of examinations to sort out issues if any. “This time the evaluation of answer scripts will start only after the entire process of coding of all answer scripts is completed,” he said.

Mr. Khan maintained that increasing the number of examination centres will only help students as they need not travel much.

