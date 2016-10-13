Stating that semester scheme of courses introduced in universities and colleges should be reviewed, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, said here on Wednesday that the government should amend the Karnataka State Universities (KSU) Act, 2000 to suit the present trend in education and industry.

Addressing students and teachers at the University Evening College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, after inaugurating various courses for 2016-17, the MLC said there is a need to have a uniform calendar of events for all streams of education in the State. Earlier, he inaugurated diploma courses in French and Germany, post-graduate course in Konkani and BA and B Com courses at the college.

Mr. D’Souza said the universities should seriously think about reviewing the semester scheme of education. It has hindered the sports activities of students. At the same time, the participation of students in social activities has also received a setback.

The MLC said it is more than one-and-half decades now since the State amended its KSU Act. Much has changed in the education and industry sector during the last 15 years. There is a dire need to amend the Act again to suit the present trend in the education sector.

The MLC said there is also a need to review why admissions to traditional courses were on the decline.

Mr. D’Souza said now examinations for different undergraduate, postgraduate degree and diploma programs were being conducted at different intervals. Results were being announced haphazardly. There is no uniformity in conducting admissions. Hence, the State should introduce a uniform calendar of events for all courses of education. It only helps students in getting admissions and employment.

Congratulating Mangalore University for adopting a sports policy, he said the State too should have its sports policy.

The MLC said the government has constituted a committee for framing syllabi for introducing Konkani in pre-university level. It might be introduced from the academic year 2016-17. Now Konkani is being taught in school, degree and post-graduate levels. But the link at the university level is missing.