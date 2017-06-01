Udupi-Shivamogga KSRTC low-floor bus service flagged off

more-in

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, flagged off the low-floor Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus service from Udupi to Shivamogga at the KSRTC bus stand here on Wednesday. These buses will take the Hebri-Agumbe route to reach Shivamogga. The price per adult from Udupi to Shivamogga is ₹141. Mr. Madhwaraj said that 55 permits had been sanctioned for the operation of low-floor buses here. These buses would ply in areas where there was no services by private sector buses or where there was heavy density of passengers.