A two-year-old boy has been reported missing after the boat in which he was travelling with his parents capsized near Panambur beach on Wednesday evening. A search is on.

According to the Panambur police, Shami Ilahi of Manjanady village near Natekal Deralakatte, who works abroad, had come on short vacation. On Wednesday, he came along with his wife, son Mohammed Sadan, and two other family members to the beach. All the five wore life jackets and proceeded on a boat ride.

Just before the ride started, there was a technical snag. The boat driver corrected it and took Illahi and his family members for the ride. Just after travelling about 500 metres, the boat stopped again as the problem resurfaced.

As the boat was stationary, a huge wave hit it and it capsized. While Ilahi and four others were rescued, lifeguards could not find the boy.

The police, Coastal Security Police and representatives of Panambur Beach Development Project are involved in the search. They were able to find the baby lifejacket that Mohammed Sadan had worn.