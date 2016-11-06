A two-day home and vehicle loan expo of Corporation Bank began here on Saturday.

Bank executive director Sunil Mehta inaugurated it at T.V. Raman Pai Hall, Kodialbail, in the presence of the former Minister Krishna Palemar, and bank executive director Gopal Murli Bhagat.

The aim is to showcase its loan products under housing, vehicle, personal and business segments. Around 20 builders and 15 vehicle dealers are participating. The expo, to be continued on Sunday, registered about 500 inquiries on the first day.