Two men on a motorcycle allegedly stabbed two youths in Manjanady in Ullal police station limits on Saturday.

The incident comes two days after a RasHtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh activist was assaulted in Kuttar.

The police police gave the names of the injured as Sameer (20) and Nawaz (26) of Ansar Nagar in Manjanady.

According to reports reaching here, two men, wearing helmets, stopped Sameer in the guise of asking address and reportedly stabbed him around 8.30 p.m.

Around 20 minutes later, Nawaz, who was walking towards his house, was also stabbed reportedly by the same men. The two have been admitted to a private hospital. The Ullal police are on the lookout for attackers.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Ullal and Konaje police station limits.