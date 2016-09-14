A 20-year-old student from Moodbidri is feared drowned in the Arabian Sea off Panambur Beach even as five of his friends were rescued by lifeguards on Tuesday afternoon. The youth has been identified as Praful, a second-year student at Alva’s College.

According to Yatish Baikampady, CEO of Panambur Beach Development Project, which manages tourist facilities at the beach, the group of youngsters — Praful, his relative Rathan, Prem, Rakesh, Deelaksha, and Bharath — was on a leisurely visit to the beach. All of them hail from Sakleshpur.

When the group attempted to venture into the sea in the afternoon, the lifeguards warned them not to take the risk as the sea was rough. They were playing on the beach and when the lifeguards were away, they ventured into the waters around 3.30 p.m., Mr. Baikampady told The Hindu .

Seeing them caught in the sea, the lifeguards jumped in to save them but were only able to pull five of them to safety. Praful is yet to be traced, he said.

Meanwhile, the Panambur police said they are yet to register a first information report on the matter.

In Moodbidri

In another case, a student of Govindadasa College, Surathkal, died after falling into the Gundyadka rivulet in Moodbidri police limits on Monday.

According to the police, victim, Nishanth (20), slipped into a water puddle created by a small waterfall of Gundyadka rivulet near Paladka. Though he was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. Nishanth had gone there along with eight of his friends, who were visiting some temples around Moodbidri on account of the holidays.

Though not a famous tourist destination, the area is gaining popularity through word of mouth. It is located on a private property off Moodbidri-Belman Road. The Moodbidri police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Of the six boys who ventured into the sea at Panambur Beach, five were pulled out by lifeguards