The Mangaluru South police have arrested two persons for allegedly posting a false message on a WhatsApp group with a link to the website of a local Kannada newspaper.

The editor of Varthabharati filed a complaint with the Mangaluru South police against the duo persons for allegedly posting a false message on September 24 defaming a family in Chikkamudnur village in Puttur along with the story on their website which was not related.

This message was posted in “Rajakeeya Vedike” Whatsapp group. The editor demanded action against the perpetrators’ attempt to discredit the image of the newspaper.

The police analysed the messages on the group and arrested Aboobacker Siddiq (28) and Junaid (36), both residents of Puttur.

The police said the two were among the nine persons arrested for allegedly damaging the car of Mohammed Latif, who had been to the house of one Salmara, in Chikkamudnur village.

Following their release on bail, the accused posted a message that nine innocent persons had been released in a case related to illicit activity in Salmara’s house.

The Mangaluru South police have accused the arrested persons of offence under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

