A 76-year-old farmer and a 35-year-old woman, who works in his house, drowned in a well in Ambatebettu village in Belthangady on Sunday.

The Beltangady police said that Sandhya was trying to fetch water from the well as the water pump was not working. She slipped into the well.

Ramachandra Bhat rushed to her rescue and he too fell in the well. The two found it hard to come out the water. Local swimmers later recovered the bodies, the police said.

Students killed

Two PU students of AIMS College of Kababa died after their motorcycle hit a car in Sunkadakatte. The Kadaba police said Shreyas and Lakshmeesh were going to Kadaba and join their classmates for a college trip to Shivamogga. While nearing Sunkadakatte, the motorcycle hit a car that was going towards Subramanya. Both died while they were being taken in an ambulance to nearby hospital, the police said.