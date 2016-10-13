Tulu theatre artiste Devdas Kapikad’s new Tulu movie Barsa , starring his son Arjun, will be released across nine cinemas in the city and Udupi on Thursday.

Mr. Devadas told reporters here on Wednesday that only a few cinemas would screen Barsa in the first week because of the Kannada movie Doddmane Hudga .

Mr. Devadas said, on the request of major film distributors, they decided to limit the screening of Barsa to nine cinemas in the first week. It will be screened in four more screens in the second week and subsequently in about 40 cinemas in Bengaluru, Koppa, Madikeri and other parts of the State.

Barsa will be screened in Suchitra Cinema, Big Cinemas, Cinepolis and PVR in the city. It will be screened in Amarashree in Moodbidri, Santosh in Sullia, Nataraj Cinema in Surathkal, Radhika Cinema in Karkala and in Inox Multiplex in Udupi.

Film hero Arjun Kapikad said though the film got censor clearance a month ago, they did not release it because of festival season. “We have used time to promote the film,” he said.

This will be first Tulu film where comedian Navin D. Padil will not be seen with fellow comedians Devdas Kapikad, Arvind Bolar and Bhojraj Vamanjoor. “He got a chance to be a part of a popular chat show in a Kannada channel which is a big thing. We could not get him,” Mr. Devadas said. His absence will not in any way bring down the humour content inBarsa, he added.

Barsa will be the debut film for Kshma Shetty, the heroine of the film, who had earlier acted in an English album on a Nigerian song released five months ago. Among other actors in the film are Lakshman Mallooru, Sarojini Shetty, Gopinath Bhat, Chetan Rai Mani, Santosh Shetty, Satish Bandale, Timmappa Kulal and Umesh Mijar. Devadas Kapikad, Arjun Kapikad, Roopa Mahadevan and Karthik have sung songs to which Manikant Kadri has provided music.