The three-day India International Travel Exhibition started in Mangaluru on Friday showcasing glimpses from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s General Manager Swathi Kale inaugurated the exhibition at T.V. Raman Pai Hall, Kodialbail.

There are a number of travel agents, including SOTC, Akbar Holidays, MAJZAY ENTERPRISE (Veena World), BIT, Apna Holidays, showcasing their products.

A variety of attractive tour packages would be offered during the exhibition, a release from the organisers here said. The exhibition would be open between 11 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Entry is free.