“Literary works in Konkani should be translated into other languages so that the rich flavour of that language is spread all over the globe,” Basti Vaman Shenoy, founder, World Konkani Centre, Shakthinagar, has said.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Beeg and Bigath’ (lock and key), a collection of short stories by H.M. Pernal, critic and short story writer, here on Sunday.

Support

Mr. Shenoy asked Konkani writers and poets to make use of the opportunity and support provided by the centre to translate Konkani literary works.

Another book titled ‘Encounter’ by poet and writer Wilson Kateel was released by Melvyn Rodrigues, poet and winner of the Kendra Sahithya Academy Award. ‘Encounter’ is a collection of 100 poems by Mr. Kateel.

Detrimental

Mr. Rodrigues said, “Today, people who have no basic knowledge of Konkani and its literature pretend as if they are the true custodians of everything pertaining to Konkani. If Konkani writers and artistes don’t wake up from their slumber and raise their voice to safeguard their self-respect, coming days will prove to be detrimental for Konkani literature as a whole.”

Director of Orchid Art Gallery William Pais introduced both the books, a release said.

