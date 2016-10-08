The issue of city buses stopping near traffic junctions was also highlighted during the phone-in programme at the office of the Mangaluru Police Commissioner on Friday.— Photo : H.S. Manjunath

They pour out problems during weekly phone-in programme

While one resident complained about the problem due to parking of vehicles on the concrete road between Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle and Bunts Hostel junction, another expressed concern over honking of vehicles in the morning at Bunts Hostel Circle. There was also a demand for paid parking for two wheelers in the city.

These were among the grievances aired during the weekly phone-in programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner on Friday. As many as 19 persons called 2220801, 2220830 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjeev M Patil heard the grievances.

A resident of Karangalpady complained that parking of vehicles on the concrete road between Ambedkar Circle and Bunts Hostel Circle was slowing down traffic movement. A resident of Kodailbail said city buses were stopping close to traffic junctions and causing problems to people.

Another Karangalpady resident spoke of honking of vehicles at the Bunt’s Hostel Cricle between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He also sought increase in timing of traffic signal at the PVS Cricle as the present cycle of 18 seconds was not sufficient for motorists.

Mr. Patil said police have identified bus stops across the city and the Mangaluru City Corporation have assured of preparing bus shelters in one month.

“If the work is not done, we will start action to make buses stop at the designated places,” Mr. Patil said. He assured of action against haphazard parking and honking near Bunts Hostel.

When a caller said of lack of parking space at the commercial complexes, Mr. Patil said police have given to the MCC list of buildings that have not provided parking spaces and was expecting action by the civic authority.