Trade unions strike

Stray incidents of KSRTC buses being stoned were reported on Friday as life in the city was affected following absence of buses and autorickshaws because of the All India bundh called by various trade unions.

It was businesses as usual in Puttur, Bantwal, Dharmastala and Sullia where KSRTC buses operated.

City and outstation buses were off the road from 6 a.m. in the city. The autorickshaws and city taxis too did not operate. This caused inconvenience to those arriving to the Mangaluru City and Mangaluru Junction railway stations by morning trains.

"I undertook the journey thinking that vehicles will be off the road after 9 a.m. I am surprised to see absence of autos from 6 a.m," said Mohammed Aslam," who was stranded at Mangaluru Junction railway station. He had arrived by a train from Mysuru at 8 a.m. He refused to go by autorickshaws who were demanding Rs. 800 for taking him to Nantoor, which is three km away.

Among those stranded in the city was security guard Mohan, who was returning to his home in Farangipet after finishing his night duty at a private telecom firm's outlet. "They all say that the strike is for people like us. But it's we who are affected the most by the bundh." He was waiting for vehicles at Kankanady junction.

Several people were seen standing at Nantoor, Kankanady, Kottara and Padil junctions waiting for taxis and other vehicles that can take them to B.C.Road, Dharmastala,Udupi and other places.

It was a usual working day for labourers working for Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited- the agency that has been assigned by Mangaluru City Corporation to collect waste from houses and clean city roads.

Three KSRTC buses were stoned in K.S.Rao Road, Padil and Adyar in the city. Schools and colleges, which were open, saw less number of students.