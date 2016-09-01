The Joint Committee of Trade Unions on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to make the September 2 strike against the Union government’s anti-worker policies a success.

Stating that the strike in all likelihood could become a bandh, Centre of Indian Trade Unions leader Vasanth Achari told presspersons here that even the retail merchants, aghast with the Centre’s decision to allow foreign direct investment in the retail, were participating in the strike.

As such, almost all day-to-day activities would come to a halt between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on September 2 even as emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, milk and vegetable vans, marriage parties, etc., would be exempted, Mr. Achari said. Already, unions representing different sectors, including autorickshaws, and buses had extended support, he said.

Leaders J. Balakrishna Shetty, Sunil Kumar Bajal, H.V. Rao, B.S. Berinja and M. Karunakar were present.

Meanwhile, members of Southern Railway Employees Sangh and Indian National Trade Union Congress observed a mass dharna at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Wednesday in support of the strike. Mangaluru City Corporation councillor A.C. Vinayraj addressed the workers and urged them to participate in the strike.