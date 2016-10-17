Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, will hold its three-day south Karnataka regional conference here from October 21 at Sanghaniketan at Mannagudda.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, M.B. Puranik, VHP Karnataka Zone president, said a rally would be organised on the last day of the conference at Kadri maidan at 4 p.m. Surendra Kumar Jain, joint general secretary, VHP, would address the rally. Prior to this, a procession would be taken out from Ambedkar Circle to the maidan at 3 p.m.

After the pre-conference on October 21, the conference would be formally inaugurated on October 22 at 9.30 am by Rajesh Pande, Rashtriya Samyojak, Bajrang Dal.

He said that about 700 Bajrang Dal conveners are expected to participate in the conference which would discuss topics related to drug mafia, terrorism, ‘love jihad’, migration of Hindus, conversion and untouchability.