Thick fog at Mangalore International Airport on Sunday morning forced the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to divert three fights, one from Dubai and two from Abu Dhabi.

However, they safely landed at the airport later, according to J.T. Radhakrishna, director of the airport.

The Jet Airways flight 9W 501 from Abu Dhabi which was scheduled to land at 6.05 a.m. was diverted to Bengaluru. It landed here at 8.50 a.m, a Jet Airways official said.

Another flight of Air India Express IX 816 from Abu Dhabi which was scheduled to land at 5.45 a.m. was diverted to Kozhikode. It landed here later at 8.45 a.m, according to Nagesh Shetty, Station Manager, Air India, Mangaluru.

Mr. Shetty said that flight IX 814 from Dubai which was scheduled to land at 4.15 a.m. was also diverted to Kozhikode. It landed here from Kozhikode at 8.15 a.m.