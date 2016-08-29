Three bulls were found dead and eight were struggling for life in a toppled closed-door mini goods vehicle near Amtur in Bantwal Town Police limits on Sunday morning.

Since the crew of the goods vehicle had abandoned it, the police suspected that the head of cattle were being illegally transported, perhaps to Kerala.

On getting information at about 5.30 a.m. about a toppled mini goods vehicle near Amtur on the road leading to K.C. Road from Kalladka, the police immediately rushed to the spot. On hearing noises of animals behind the closed doors, they broke open the door to see the cattle struggling for life.

Three bulls had already died, but eight were rescued. Those that survived the ordeal have been sent to a care centre, the police said. The police are yet to ascertain the owner of the Shivamogga-registered vehicle. Bantwal Town police have registered cases against unknown persons.

Burgled

A gang decamped with Rs. 2 lakh in cash from a house in Konaje police limits even as the inmates were sound asleep on the night Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the residence of Abdul, resident of Chelliyadka IICross, Deralakatte. The gang decamped with Rs. 1.7 lakh kept inside a table drawer and Rs. 30,000 kept inside the safe locker of an almirah.

In another incident reported from the same police limits, a gang took away a pair of gold anklet of a baby girl worth Rs. 23,000 in the early hours of Sunday. Complainant Abdul Kasim, a resident of Gudde Maru, told the police that the incident must have occurred at around 2.30 a.m. Investigation is on.