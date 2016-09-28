The University College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, will go for the third round of the accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) next month, according to K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a free midday meal scheme on Tuesday, he said that a peer team of the NAAC would visit the college for three days from October 13.

According to college principal M.A. Udaya Kumar, the college went for the first round of accreditation in 2004 and obtained B ++ grade (B plus plus). In the second round of accreditation in 2010, it got ‘A’ grade.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the college, which would enter for the 150th year during 2017, and complete 150th year in September, 2018, would observe the year with a festive atmosphere. Besides an organising committee to observe the 150th year, an advisory board too would be constituted.

A photo album of the college to cherish the moments would be prepared for sale.