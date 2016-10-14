In addition to this, police inspectors are being trained in cyber forensics

It was the investigation by a police constable which mainly helped in cracking the case of derogatory posts on Kateel Durgaparameshwari on the social networking site that revealed involvement of a group of persons settled abroad.

One among those has been arrested by the city police now.

A few weeks ago, investigation by another constable played a major role in arresting a postgraduate student in Mangalore University campus in the case of fixing a smartphone in the women’s wash room.

These two constables are among the 20 who have been trained in cyber crime and are now getting hands-on experience by being a part of teams investigating cyber criminal cases in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. Another 20 constables will leave for Bengaluru shortly for a week-long training in investing cyber crime.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that with cyber crime becoming lot more prevalent it’s necessary to build capability of personnel in handling it.

Constables with aptitude towards technology are being provided with basic technical skills that include study of emails and smartphones.

Following the training, these personnel are involved in investigation of cases in Mangaluru, he said.

Mr. Sekhar says the idea is to have a team of at least three trained personnel in each police station in the city who will be involved in use of technology for investigation of cases.

Mr. Sekhar says this is a part of the exercise to build confidence of personnel in taking up investigation of cyber crime cases.

In addition to constables, police inspectors too are being trained in cyber forensics. Mr. Sekhar says they will continue to use services of experts from Cyber Crime Cell for complicated cases, he added.

