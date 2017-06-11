Teachers oppose revised academic calendar of Mangalore University

more-in

Objecting to the revised academic calendar of Mangalore University for undergraduate courses in 2017-18, the Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) has called for its withdrawal given the calender’s “unscientific” structure and the many mistakes in it.

According to the revised calendar notification, the academic year (it meant colleges) will start from June 12 instead of June 19, as was decided earlier. But the classes will start only from June 19.

AMUCT president Ummappa Poojary P. and general secretary B.A. Kumara Hegde said in a release on Saturday that the university had issued the revised notification unilaterally without consulting college principals and teachers. They said the university had uploaded the revised notification dated June 7, 2017 on its website on June 9.

In a meeting with principals held earlier, the university had decided to start the academic calendar with classes from June 19. Accordingly, the university had sent the academic calendar to the colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

But as per the revised notification, teachers would have to come to college from June 12. But they cannot take classes till June 17 (June 18 is Sunday and June 19 is Monday).

“The revised notification does not have the signature of the Registrar (Administration),” the release said.

Evaluation duty

According to the association, many teachers had completed evaluation of answer scripts of the examinations of even semesters, conducted in April, just three days ago. They are all now spending time with their families after being on evaluation duty for three weeks, the AMUCT said.

Pointing out the delay in supplying answer scripts and data pertaining to them to teachers at the evaluation centres, the AMUCT said teachers had to go back home on some days as they did not get the answer scripts. Hence, the AMUCT has decided that teachers will henceforth start evaluating answer scripts only after receiving all of them as well as the related data.