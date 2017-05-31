Taluks get funds to tackle monsoon-related calamities

A file photo of a tree which fell on a house owing to rain at Mannagudda. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada District administration has released ₹30 lakh to each taluk to cope with natural calamities in the wake of ensuing monsoon. The Deputy Commissioner’s office has been equipped with a round-the-clock control room, with number 1077 to respond to emergencies.

Chairing a preliminary meeting for monsoon preparedness here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said ₹20 lakh each is earmarked for payment of compensation and ₹10 lakh are towards undertaking emergency works.

He said more funds would be allocated in the coming days even as the administration would urge the government to release at least ₹2 crore towards natural calamities.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that coordination committees have been constituted under the leadership of tahsildars of every taluk, which would meet periodically to take suitable steps to meet exigencies.

Taluk administrations have to identify flood-prone locations in advance and keep boats and rescue personnel ready. Immediate steps should be taken to clear trees fallen on roads, he said.

At the same time, local administrations should prevent water logging in any area, including under-construction buildings, so as to contain spread of any communicable disease. Control rooms would also be established in respective taluk offices, the DC said.

The DC authorised taluk level committees comprising tahsildar, taluk panchayat executive officer and the block education officer, to decide and declare holiday for educational institutions in the event of heavy rains.

Zilla Panchayat CEO M.R. Ravi, Additional DC Kumar, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer were present.