The Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, is all set to launch the third phase of the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyaan on Sunday. Cleaning programmes will be taken up every Sunday till July next.

Mutt president Swami Jitakamananda told presspersons here on Friday that 40 teams, comprising 50-100 people as members, had been formed. He said that the mutt began the abhiyaan last year following request from the Union government.

The swami said that maximum freedom would be given to the teams during the third phase to function as per the local situation. Each team would offer service on just one Sunday in a month. The first set of 10 teams would work on first Sunday of each month; the second set of 10 teams on the second Sunday; the third set on third Sunday; and the fourth set on the fourth Sunday.

The mutt has identified 40 interested teams, who would be provided with cleaning material, including brooms, gloves etc. along with motivational T-shirts, banners and awareness literature. The mutt would also give each team Rs. 5,000 a month to execute minor repair work.

The abhiyaan’s third phase would be launched in the presence of Swami Bodhasarananda, assistant general secretary of the mission, Vinay Hegde, managing director, MRPL, and legislators among others. The mutt would felicitate 75 poura karmikas of the Mangaluru City Corporation.