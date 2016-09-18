NCC cadets cleaning the Malpe beach as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day and Swacch Sagar Abhiyan on Saturday.

Important locations along the Karnataka coast on Saturday witnessed activities of the International Coastal Clean-up Day and Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan conducted by the Coast Guard, the Coastal Security Police (CSP), various organisations and educational institutions.

Deputy Inspector-General K.R. Suresh, Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, said, “The Indian Coast Guard has been coordinating and participating in the International Coastal Clean-up Day for many years. This time, we have also started Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan to encourage the concept of clean seas, in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.”

The drive was conducted at Panambur beach at Mangaluru, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha and others. Over 650 volunteers, including students from Mahesh PU College, Vidyadayinee English Medium School, M.V. Shetty College, Canara College, Pana PU College, St. Agnes College, Beary’s Public School, HPS Baikampady, Government High School, Govinda Dasa College, and Shri Gokarnatheshwara College, participated in the drive.

NCC Cadets and volunteers from the Rotary Club, CSP, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, TOLIC (Town Official Language Implementation Committee) and various NGOs also participated. The event was sponsored by MRPL, IOC, SBI, BPCL, BASF India Ltd, Lions Club, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Hotel Ocean Pearl and Security and Intelligence Services Pvt.

To inculcate the esprit-de-corps in sync with Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan, an on-the-spot slogan competition was held. A special prize for the best participant of the clean-up drive was also given, said a release from the Coast Guard.

At Karwar, the coastal cleanliness drive was conducted at Tagore Beach. Besides coast guard personnel, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul and others attended the programme. The event was attended by about 550 students and volunteers from Government Polytechnic, St. Michael Convent School, Dept. of Post Graduate Studies, Karnataka University, Divakar College, Government Arts and Science College, staff of Grasim industries, City Municipal Council and CSP, Karwar.

The drive was also undertaken at Malpe Beach, off Udupi, simultaneously by the joint participation of Coast Guard Karnataka and CSP, Udupi. About 300 students and volunteers from First Grade College, PU College, Malpe, PU College, Kidiyuru, and NCC Udupi participated. The event was sponsored by Tebma Shipyard, KMF, Radha Medicals, Aastik Sangh, Fishing Union, Malpe and Beach Development Committee, Malpe.

The participants of the drive were enthusiastic and collected garbage from the beaches. The garbage mainly consisted of waste material washed ashore by the sea, plastic bottles, polythene bags and wrappers.

The main aim of the International Coastal Clean-up, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan is the cleanliness of the country and the earth by sensitising the people not to throw garbage and pollutants over land as well as in the sea, the release said.