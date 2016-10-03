Employees of Konkan Railway Corporation and general public came togther to observe Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Surathkal Railway Station on Sunday.

About 50 employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and volunteers undertook the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Surathkal Railway Station limits on Sunday.

Members of Kairali Association, Lions Club, area councillor Ganashekar Shetty, autorickshaw drivers and residents of the area joined hands with the employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. in cleaning the station premises as well as the tracks.

KRCL’s Assistant Traffic Manager Vinay Kumar and Manager (Public Relations) Sudha Krishnamurthy led the campaign, said a release here.

In all, nearly 200 volunteers participated in the abhiyan in Surathkal. KRCL conducted similar drives in all railway stations in its network.