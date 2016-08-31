Students of the Dr. T.M.A. Polytechnic returned to their classes here on Tuesday.

The students had boycotted classes on Monday alleging that the polytechnic vice-principal had sexually harassed a woman lecturer and demanded his dismissal from service.

The woman lecturer had also filed a complaint in this regard at the Women’s Police Station in Udupi.

Prajwal D. Shetty, president of All College Polytechnic Students Union, said on Tuesday that the students had decided to attend classes as the vice-principal had been suspended.

“But we stick to our demand that the vice-principal, Srikanth Pai, be dismissed,” he said.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Women’s Police Station conducted a “mahazar”. K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, said that the police had also issued a notice to the accused, Srikanth Pai, in the case. T. Ranga Pai, academic coordinator of the polytechnic, said that the polytechnic would begin its enquiry within a couple of days. “We want to do the enquiry in a proper and legal manner. We have been consulting legal experts in the issue,” he said.