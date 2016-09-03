The Student Research Forum and the Department of Oral Pathology, Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Manipal, will organise its first symposium called CREST here on September 6.

A release said that Collaborative Research Engagement for Students with Talent is a student-centric initiative driven by students to promote research in all disciplines.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University, will be the chief guest and Ramjee B., Director International Collaborations, will unveil the logo of CREST.

The speakers at the symposium include Keith D. Hunter and Paul M. Speight from the University of Sheffield, U.K., and K. Satyamoorthy, Director of School of Life Sciences (SOLS), Manipal University.

Raghu Radhakrishan, Deputy Director of Research for Health Sciences, Manipal University, who conceived CREST said, “I strongly believed that every student is gifted and talented and the challenge is how institutions engage with students and empower them. Nurturing the talent and opening newer avenues through collaboration has a positive impact on the scholarly output”.

Nirmala N. Rao, Dean of MCODS, Manipal said that CREST will be held annually.