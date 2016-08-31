The Mangaluru City Corporation council at its meeting on Tuesday decided to re-launch the drive to evict unauthorised street vendors from Wednesday.

After the members raised objection to street vendors occupying footpaths, commissioner Mohammed Nazir announced that the drive would be resumed.

Mayor Harinath said that the corporation had issued identify cards to 208 street vendors.

It would take a decision on issuing identity cards to others after calling a meeting next week. Mr. Harinath said that unauthorised petty shops should also be removed.

The former Deputy Mayor Rajendra said that people could not walk in the State Bank of India bus terminus area as street vendors had occupied footpaths. People had been forced to walk on the median.

Another member pointed out that street vendors were slowly occupying footpaths at Mannagudda area now. If it went unchecked, it would become a menace there, he said.

Poornima, member representing Central Market ward, spoke about parking and garbage handling issues in the market area.

She also brought to the notice of Mayor the issue of some traders in the market area extending the roof of their shops to roads, disturbing traffic and obstructing parking of vehicles. A revenue official promised the council that they would be removed within a week.

Ms. Poornima said that though she had raised these issues at council meetings earlier, the officials had ignored them.