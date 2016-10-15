The Department of Biotechnology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, has upgraded the existing “star college” scheme of St. Aloysius College to the “star status” considering its contribution in promoting science education.

A communication from the department to the college said that under the “star status” scheme, five science departments of the college will get Rs. 19 lakh each during the next three years as developmental and recurring expenditure grants.

The college is one among 17 colleges in the country to get this status, a release from the college said.