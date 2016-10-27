A squad of Mangalore University will conduct surprise checks of attendance registers of colleges from the next semester.

It is to check whether colleges have tampered with the attendance of students. The attendance registers of colleges would be checked randomly.

A student should have a minimum 75 per cent attendance to appear for an examination.

At the university’s Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, a member pointed out that there were allegations that some colleges give attendance to students even if they do not attend classes. Some colleges collected money from such students for giving attendance. Later they tampered with the book., he alleged.