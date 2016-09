A special fare special train will be operated between Vasai Road-Mangaluru Junction-Vasai Road to clear extra rush.

A release from Southern Railway here said Train No. 00115 Vasai Road–Mangaluru Junction special fare special train will leave Vasai Road at 1.45 p.m. on September 3 and 10 (Saturdays) to arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 11.20 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 00116 Mangaluru Junction-Vasai Road special fare special train will leave Mangaluru at 6 p.m. on September 4 and 11 (Sundays) to arrive at Vasai Road at 12.50 p.m. the next day.

It will stop at Panvel, Roha, Madgaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Swantwadi Road, Thivim, Madgoan, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi and Suratkal.

Railways will also run a special fare special train to cater to the festival rush between Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham (weekly) in October during Dasara and Deepavali.

Train No. 09458 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli (Weekly) on Special Fare will leave Gandhidham at 1.50 p.m. on October 3, 10, 17 and 24 to reach Tirunelveli at 11.45 a.m. the third day.

Train No. 09457 Tirunelveli–Gandhidham (Weekly) on Special Fare will leave Tirunelveli at 7.55 a.m. on October 6, 13, 20 and 27 to reach Gandhidham at 6.55 a.m. the third day.

The train will halt at Bhachau, Samakhiali Jn., Dharangdhara, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Udui, Mangaluru Jn.,Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn. Thirsur, Ernakulam Jn, Allepy, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Nagarcoil Town and Valliyur Stations, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.